Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entegris Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 12,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Entegris has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

