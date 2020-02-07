Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 7th (ABC, ASAZY, ATASY, CAH, CBT, COVTY, DPZ, ETN, GE, HSBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 7th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $112.00 target price on the stock.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $197.00 target price on the stock.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

