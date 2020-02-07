Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s share price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.58, 4,648,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,745,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 112.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 254,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

