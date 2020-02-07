Estee Lauder Companies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NYSE:EL opened at $211.53 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

