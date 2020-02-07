ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 546.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,743. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

