Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 3.6%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 183,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 46,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

