ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:CEFZ)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

CEFZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

