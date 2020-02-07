Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Euronav reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,144.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euronav by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 271,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Euronav has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

