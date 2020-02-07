Europa Oil & Gas’ (EOG) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,971. Europa Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

