Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.99. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 10,665 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ESEA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

