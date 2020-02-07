Everus (EVR) Price Down 40.1% This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. Everus has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $455.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everus has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.05893963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,878,634 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

