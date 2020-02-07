Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

