Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Holdings Raised by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up 1.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,685. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

