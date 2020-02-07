Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 1,292,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,127. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

