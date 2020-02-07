EVR (LON:EVRH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), approximately 4,211,844 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.59 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.89.

About EVR (LON:EVRH)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.