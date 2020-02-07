ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,741.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,169.00 and approximately $4,741.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

