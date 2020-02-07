Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $48.26 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.