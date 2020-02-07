Exosis Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $55,985.00 and $28,875.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.02236942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.04452584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00752225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00818765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00697464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 501,240 coins and its circulating supply is 336,240 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.