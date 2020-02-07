Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 49,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $508,107.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,793. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

