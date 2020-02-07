Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94,519 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $221,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.85 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.