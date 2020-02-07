Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $228.23 and a 12 month high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

