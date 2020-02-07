Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$621.03 and last traded at C$615.32, 70,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 59,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$612.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$607.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$593.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total transaction of C$121,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,914,113.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

