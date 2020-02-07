Family Firm Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.94 and a 12 month high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.