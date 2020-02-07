Family Firm Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

VDE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 176,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,092. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

