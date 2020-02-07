Family Firm Inc. Has $699,000 Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

IGM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.71. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,804. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $189.09 and a twelve month high of $263.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

