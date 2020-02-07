Family Firm Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.92. 183,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $335.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.