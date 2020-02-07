Family Firm Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,263,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,286,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,170,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.34. 1,111,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.89.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

