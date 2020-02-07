Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.86. Farmmi shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 46,252 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Farmmi worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

