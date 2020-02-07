Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Head to Head Survey

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fate Therapeutics and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 14 0 2.88 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -900.24% -48.94% -35.27% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $4.74 million 422.14 -$66.60 million ($1.19) -22.24 Neuralstem $260,000.00 8.88 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

