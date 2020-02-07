FBD (LON:FBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $824.47

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $824.47 and traded as low as $9.27. FBD shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 38,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 685.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 824.47.

About FBD (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.