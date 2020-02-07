FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Shares of LON:FDM traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,038 ($13.65). The company had a trading volume of 175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,028.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 853.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.