Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS FNMA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 4,828,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,736. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.08 and a beta of 2.20. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

