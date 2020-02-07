Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 281,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.