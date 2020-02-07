Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 7,025 Shares

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federated Investors stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

