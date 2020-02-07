FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in FedEx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,693. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.