Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Announces Earnings Results

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to > EUR 2.80 EPS.

NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 84,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

