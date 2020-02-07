Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of FDBC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

