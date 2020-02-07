Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.54), approximately 333,626 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 232,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.29 ($3.36).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.03 million and a P/E ratio of -20.19.

About Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

