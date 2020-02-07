Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 942.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,390. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $104.36 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.