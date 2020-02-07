Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $83.44. 25,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.