Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $41.82 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,985. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

