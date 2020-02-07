Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $74.93. 51,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,213. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

