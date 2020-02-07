Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,009 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. 34,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

