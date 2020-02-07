Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 710 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. 372,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

