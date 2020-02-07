Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,882.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

