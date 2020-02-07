Financial Comparison: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Manning and Napier (NASDAQ:MN)

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

This table compares Manning and Napier and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.05% 8.13% 5.56% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

43.5% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manning and Napier and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.22 $3.20 million $0.17 11.24 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.20 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PUYI INC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manning and Napier.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Manning and Napier and PUYI INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Manning and Napier beats PUYI INC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.