Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 574 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

