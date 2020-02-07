Financial Counselors Inc. Has $575,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.46 and a 12-month high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

