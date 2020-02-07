Financial Counselors Inc. Has $664,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

