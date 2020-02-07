Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $137.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

